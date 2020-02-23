45 arrested over aerial firing, kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested 45 persons on charge of aerial firing and kite-flying in and around the city during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police also recovered weapons, kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Haidar Ali, Sajjad, Atif, Abu Bakar, Adeel, Afzal, Qasim Ali, Talha, Babar Ali, Salman, Subhan, Sufiyan, Irfan, Abdul Qadir, Najamul Hasan, Asif, Bilal, Zahid, Nadeem Iqbal, Kashif, Ramzan, Mehmood, Shabbir Ahmad, Hamza, Ayub, Shah Waryam, Adnan, Imran, Usman, etc.