45 Beggars Caught

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

45 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad caught 45 beggars and shifted them to Panagahs for their counseling during the last three days.

According to official sources, 14 male, 29 female and 2 girls were caught from different roads --- Allied Morh, Chenab Chowk,Station Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Susan Road, D-groundand Dijkot road and shifted them to Panahgahs for their counseling.

