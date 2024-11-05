Open Menu

45 BHUs, RHCs Being Revamped

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

45 BHUs, RHCs being revamped

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) District administration started revamping 45 Basic and Rural Health Centres to facilitate people in Khanewal.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday visited BHU Shamkot and Pirowala.

He inspected the ongoing work and directed timely completion. He also checked the quality of work and expressed satisfaction. He discussed health facilities being provided to the patients. On this occasion, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman was also present.

