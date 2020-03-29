45 booked on violation of COVID-19 measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday arrested 45 persons for violating the orders in wake of coronavirus.

According to police spokesman, Rawal division town Police arrested 13, Potohar Division Police held 2 person while Saddar Division Police nabbed 30 people on the violation of closure of shop and pillion ridding ban.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to fight against coronovirus.