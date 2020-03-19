UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

45 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Laiqat Shawan on Thursday said at least 45 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan after completion of their tests process at quarantine centers.

He said 252 people have been examined in which 29 of them have been diagnosed coronavirus and 16 cases were confirmed at Taftan establishment quarantine center.

The Spokesman said the affected patients of the corona virus are being shifted to isolation rooms and all treatment facilities were being provided to the affected patients there.

He said provincial government was taking all possible measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying that on special directive of Chief Minister, control room has been set up at Chief Secretary to ensure monitoring of cases of corona virus to tackle them on immediately basis for combating it.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

50 minutes ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

1 hour ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.