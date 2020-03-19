45 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Laiqat Shawan on Thursday said at least 45 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan after completion of their tests process at quarantine centers.

He said 252 people have been examined in which 29 of them have been diagnosed coronavirus and 16 cases were confirmed at Taftan establishment quarantine center.

The Spokesman said the affected patients of the corona virus are being shifted to isolation rooms and all treatment facilities were being provided to the affected patients there.

He said provincial government was taking all possible measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying that on special directive of Chief Minister, control room has been set up at Chief Secretary to ensure monitoring of cases of corona virus to tackle them on immediately basis for combating it.