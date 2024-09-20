45 Cases Of Dengue Virus Reported In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Friday that 45 new cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours while among them 39 cases are reported in Rawalpindi only.
According to a spokesperson,three cases reported from Lahore and one case of dengue reported from Okara, Mandi Bahauddin and Mianwali each.
Over the past week,296 new cases of dengue virus infections have been identified,bringing the total number of cases in Punjab in 2024 to 888.
A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that the department has made all necessary arrangements for dengue prevention, with government hospitals well-stocked with necessary medicines,including treatments for dengue.
In response to the rising number of cases,the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to help prevent the spread of the virus.They emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.
Additionally,the department has provided a free helpline (1033) for those seeking treatment,information or wishing to register complaints related to dengue.Health officials stressed that vigilance and proactive measures are crucial in containing the virus's spread across the province.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 200,800 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to maintain peace: Azma Bukhari2 hours ago
-
90 percent housing societies illegal in KP: Report2 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-262 hours ago
-
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award2 hours ago
-
Man dies, 14 sustain injuries as bus hits toll-plaza2 hours ago
-
Man dies, another 14 sustain injuries as bus hits toll-plaza2 hours ago
-
Three held for fraudulent activities at BISP Centre2 hours ago
-
Bus-truck collision wreaks havoc in Karachi, over a dozen injured2 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected to IAEA's Board of Governors2 hours ago
-
Additional BRT buses announced for students of MDCAT test on Sep 222 hours ago
-
Bus carrying pilgrims rams into Multan toll plaza, kills employee3 hours ago