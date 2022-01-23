UrduPoint.com

45 Covid-19 Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar's Hospitals

Published January 23, 2022

45 Covid-19 patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 45 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of the provincial metropolis with 26 in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 19 other Covid-19 patients admitted in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

122 beds are allotted for Covid-19 patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and currently patients are admitted in 26 beds, a health department official confirmed here Sunday.

Khyber Teaching Hospital's spokesman Sajjad Ahmad said that they have 28 ventilators reserved for Covid-19 patients and 6 patients are on intensive care by pap and ventilators.

He disclosed that 9 patients infected with Covid-19 are undergoing treatment at HDU besides 31 beds allotted for the patients with Low Amount of Oxygen and 11 patients are being treated there.

However, when contacted the spokesman of the LRH Muhammad Asim, he said, the number of corona virus patients in LRH has risen to 19 with eight new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

