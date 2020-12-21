UrduPoint.com
45 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested 45 criminals from various parts of the district.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held 25 drug pushers besides recovering 0.3 kilogram hashish and 514 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 4 gamblers and recovered cash from them.

The police arrested 16 accused and recovered 15 pistols, a rifle and a numberof bullets form them.

Further investigation was under way.

