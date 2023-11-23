45 criminals arrested in one day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The police claimed to have nabbed 45 criminals in one day and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police arrested 3 proclaimed offenders and 15 court absconders in addition to nabbing 10 illicit weapon holders along with 8 pistols, one repeater and one revolver.

The police also nabbed 17 drug traffickers and recovered 2.667 kilograms (kg) cannabis (charas) and 210 liters liquor from their possession during this period, he added.