45 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:38 PM

45 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 45 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 45 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 Kg hashish and 777 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 23 gamblers and recovered Rs. 25,510 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

