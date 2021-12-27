45 criminals held, contraband seized

UrduPoint.com

Police on Monday arrested 45 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 45 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 13 drug pushers and recovered 3.

4 Kg hashish and 2,163 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 4 gamblers and recovered Rs. 3,450 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 26 persons and recovered 24 pistols and 2 rifles from them.

