45 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 45 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 13 drug pushers and recovered 3.
4 Kg hashish and 2,163 liter liquor from their possession.
The police also held 4 gamblers and recovered Rs. 3,450 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 26 persons and recovered 24 pistols and 2 rifles from them.