45 criminals held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested 45 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that raiding teams nabbed 18 drug pushers and recovered 2.

2 kg hashish and 197 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also rounded up 15 gamblers with stake money of Rs 18,250.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 people and recovered 11 pistols, a kalashnikovand a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.