45 Criminals Including 4 POs Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 45 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 14 drug pushers and recovered 3.

1 kg hashish and 140 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 5 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 2,480 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 22 persons and recovered 17 pistols, 4 guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.

