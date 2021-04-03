UrduPoint.com
45 Criminals Nabbed With Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:03 PM

45 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 45 criminals besides recovering drugs and stake money from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 45 criminals besides recovering drugs and stake money from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 45 criminals including four proclaimed offenders, seven court absconders, six drug peddlers, three illegal weapon holders, 17 kite sellers, two firework dealers, four for violating coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and two other criminals for illegally refilling LPG.

Police also recovered 94 litre liquor, two pistols, one gun, rounds, 4272 kites and chemical thread from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

