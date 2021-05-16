UrduPoint.com
45 Deaths, 1,073 New Corona Cases In Punjab On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

45 deaths, 1,073 new corona cases in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1,073 new coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday while the pandemic claimed 45 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 9,367 in the province.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 325,662 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 670 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, 34 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Nankana Sahib, 19 in Rawalpindi, six in Jhelum, one in Chakwal, 12 in Gujranwala, five in Hafizabad, 11 in Mandi Bahauddin, 12 in Sialkot, five in Narowal, 15 in Gujrat, 42 in Faisalabad, five in Toba Tek Singh, two in Chiniot, 12 in Jhang, nine in Sargodha, 13 in Khushab, 23 in Bhakkar, 86 in Multan, two in Vehari, 10 in Khanewal, one in Muzaffargarh, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Layyah, one in Rajanpur, 13 in Rahimyar Khan, 27 in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, two in Okara, seven in Pakpattan and eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 4,826,802 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 285,368 confirmed cases were found altogether in the province.

The department advised people to contact 1033 immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus.

Pakistan

