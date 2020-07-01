UrduPoint.com
45 DPPs Promoted

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:11 AM

45 DPPs promoted

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendations of Provincial Selection Board Tuesday promoted 45 Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPPs) to posts of Senior Public Prosecutors and District Public Prosecutors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendations of Provincial Selection board Tuesday promoted 45 Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPPs) to posts of Senior Public Prosecutors and District Public Prosecutors.

According to KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department, promoted DPPs include Deputy Director Legal Directorate of Prosecution, Shafiullah Wazir, Qasim Farooq, Hussain Ahmad, Siffat Ullah, Taimur Khattak, Taj Muhammad, Bakhtiar Khan, Wajid Ali, Shaheen Tabassum, Azhar Ali, Jamshed Khan, Qaisar Khan, Ayaz Zarin, Zafar Ali, Sangeen Shah, Asmat Ullah, Mian Aziz, Muhammad Bilal, Akhtar Nawaz, Javaid Hussain, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Zeeshan Ullah, Altaf Hussain, Fszal Hadi, Muhammad Afzal, Altaf hussain, Javaid Iqbal, Muhammad Shakil, Atta Ullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Hidayat Ullah, Bahadur Khan, Zia Ullah, Khalid Khan, Tasawar Hussain, Aman Ullah, Muzaffar Ahmad, Javaid Rehman, Falak Sair, Manzoor Alam, Umar Niaz, Rafi Ullah, Muhammad Tufail, Ibad-ur-Rehman and Asim Mehmood.

