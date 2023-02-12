UrduPoint.com

45 Dumper Drivers Arrested In Fortnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

45 dumper drivers arrested in fortnight

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested 45 dumper drivers for not possessing driving licenses and recklessly driving during the last fortnight.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the traffic police took action against those dumper drivers who were not possessing driving licence and rash driving on roads.

The DPO Sargodha said that strict action would be taken against drivers for violationof traffic rules on daily basis, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sargodha Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

14 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

14 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.