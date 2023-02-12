45 dumper drivers arrested in fortnight

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested 45 dumper drivers for not possessing driving licenses and recklessly driving during the last fortnight.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the traffic police took action against those dumper drivers who were not possessing driving licence and rash driving on roads.

The DPO Sargodha said that strict action would be taken against drivers for violationof traffic rules on daily basis, says a news release issued here on Sunday.