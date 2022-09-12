45 educational institutions sealed in University Town; parents, students deplore actions

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:12 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration following the instruction of the court had sealed 40 to 45 educational institutions, offices and saloons located in University Town and disconnected electricity, gas and water supply connections on the spot.

According to officials release issued here on Monday, Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi taking action on the directives of the court sealed buildings of NCS school, Bloomfield School, The City School, Club College, Concordia College, Kin Fed College, SAKANS College, Ayesha Institute of Modern Studies and National Institute of Modern Languages(NUMAL), Shimmers Salon, Duplixe Salon (Male), Sakhian Salon, Shandana Salon, Jugano Salon, Duplixe Salon (Female) and Mayer Salon and other private offices in the residential buildings.

The administration along with officials of WAPDA, SNGPL, WSSP, Capital Metropolitan Government West Zone and other concerned departments disconnected the water, gas, electricity and telephone connections of the buildings and issued notices to several others about illegal commercial activities in residential areas.

On the other hand parents and students deplored the actions saying that the students were already suffering due to closure of the corona pandemic, summer vacations and flash floods and now this action of the district administration would tantamount to playing with the future of the students.

They urged Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Chief Minister and Minister for Elementary and Secondary education and Minister for Higher Education to take notice of the issue and as it was directly linked to the future of the coming generations.

Meanwhile, a representative of private schools told this agency that they would challenge this act in higher court and until then they would hold online classes to save precious time of students.

