45 Filtration Plants Installed In Attock District: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said 45 Water Filteration plants have been installed with the cost of Rs 60 million for the provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal.

Talking to media persons here, the provision of this basic facility was dire need of the residents as water born diseases including Cholera, Hepatitus, Typhoid and other hazardous diseases were increasing among children of Tehsil Hazro and some areas of Attock.

He was accompanied by Coordinator Clean Drinking Water project Dr Javed.

Malik Amin while sharing details of the water filtration plants he said, five water plants have been installed in Attock while rest have been installed in Faqeerabad, Haji Shah, Golra, Sarwala, Dher and Gondal of Attock Tehsil.

He said four water filtration plants have been installed in Hasanabdal City and one plant each in village Shahia and Hassar.

Malik Amin while talking about Hazro Tehsil said three plants have been installed in Hazro City and one each in Pethi , Rahmoon , Mararia , Mula Mansoor , Formali , Haidra , Tajak , Waisa , Kamalpur Musa , Haroon , Hameed , Yaseen , Malhoo , Khagwani , Kalu Kalan , Kalu Khurd , Mararia , Behboodi , Ghourghushti , Shinka , Qutb Bandi and Jalalia.

The SAPM said beside this, four drainage schemes and three water supply schemes for village Qibla Bandi, Mula Mansoor and Haji Shah were also being completed.

Dr. Javed said public cooperation was needed for the safety and smooth running of these water filtration plants.

He said in Attock City water filtration plants were being handed over to Tehsil Council while rest would be managed by user committees of the area.

