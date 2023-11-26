45 held with arms, drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have nabbed 45 criminals in one day and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that they had arrested 3 proclaimed offenders and 15 absconders besides 10 illicit weapon holders along with eight pistols, one repeater and one revolver.

Police also arrested 17 drug traffickers and recovered 2.667 kilogram cannabis (charas) and 210 liter liquor from their possession, he added.