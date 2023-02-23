45 injured as bus overturns in Mardan

At least 45 people, including women and children were injured on Thursday in a traffic accident near Shahbaz Garhi Police Station Chowk, Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :At least 45 people, including women and children were injured on Thursday in a traffic accident near Shahbaz Garhi Police Station Chowk, Mardan.

According to private media reports, the accident happened when a passenger bus was overturned due to break failure.

As a result, at least 45 people including women and children were injured in the accident.

Police and rescue officials reached the scene immediately after being informed.

According to the Rescue officials, the injured were shifted to different hospitals.

They told that the bus was going from Bonair to Karachi.