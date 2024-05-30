Open Menu

45 Injured In LPG Cylinder Explosion In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) As many as 45 people injured including women and children as a result of a cylinder exploded in a LPG shop located in a three-story building on Zacha Khana Road, Preetabad, a densely populated area in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) As many as 45 people injured including women and children as a result of a cylinder exploded in a LPG shop located in a three-story building on Zacha Khana Road, Preetabad, a densely populated area in Hyderabad.

The initial explosion caused other cylinders in the shop to explode as well, resulting in multiple blasts. The injured were shifted to civil hospital by local people, Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances while fire brigade vehicles also reached the spot immediately.

According to sources, more than 15 seriously injured were shifted to Karachi.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, ADC Shahzad Sahi and other officials promptly reached the site to assess the situation. The DC directed Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto to prepare a detailed report on the incident.

He stated that the civil hospital administration has been instructed to provide immediate and quality medical care to the injured.

He also mentioned that the establishment of LPG shop in such a densely populated area was illegal, and the administration had previously taken action to seal such shops multiple times.

He assured that legal action would be taken against the owners of the LPG shop, and any similar shops in residential areas across the city would be sealed and dealt with according to the law.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration in identifying such illegal LPG shops.

On the other hand, SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali also visited civil hospital immediately after the explosion.

He informed the media that police were conducting a rescue operation, and a thorough inquiry into the incident will be conducted.

He also visited the burn victims in MS civil hospital and related officials were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, DIG Police Hyderabad Tariq Razzaq Dharejo had also taken serious notice of the explosion and sought a report from SSP Hyderabad.

