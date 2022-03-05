45 injured victims of Koocha Risaldar blast admitted in LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 45 injured victims of Koocha Risaldar blast were admitted in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

Spokesman for the hospital told here Saturday, that the injured victims were being admitted in different wards according to their condition and were provided needed medical assistance and help.

Best available medical treatment was being provided to victims in emergency department of the hospital after blast despite rush of patients, said the spokesman.