4.5 Kg Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

4.5 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 07 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 4.5 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police conducted a raid and held Rohit besides recovering 1.2 kg of drugs and 80 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Similarly, Dhamyal police nabbed Aqeel and recovered 600 grams of charas from his custody.

While, Race Course police arrested Atta and recovered 600 grams of charas from his possession.

Following the operation, Cantt police arrested Umar and recovered 610 gram of charas from him and 400 gram of charas was recovered from Mustafa.

Saddar Barooni police while taking action arrested Kashif and recovered 540 grams of charas from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police arrested Tahir and recovered 580 grams of charas from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence and such anti-social elements will not escape from the grip of the law, he added.

