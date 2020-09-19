45 kg heroin recovered, smuggler arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Excise Police Mardan Region Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered forty five kilogram heroin from a truck on Nowshera-Nizampur Road.

According to Excise Police Station Mardan, checking of vehicles was started after Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence received a tip off that huge quantity of contraband would be smuggled to Baluchistan.

During search of vehicles on Nizampur Road, Excise Police recovered forty five kilogram heroin that was hidden in secret compartment of a truck.

The smuggler was arrested by Excise Police on the spot. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.