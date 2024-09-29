4.5-Magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Earthquake of 4.5-magnitude were felt on Sunday in Kalat district and adjacent areas of Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake, recorded at a depth of 25 kilometers, had its epicenter located approximately 13 kilometers south of Kalat, reported private news channel.

While the seismic activity caused alarm, there were no reports of casualties or significant property damage in Kalat or surrounding areas, officials confirmed.