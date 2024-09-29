4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Felt In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Earthquake of 4.5-magnitude were felt on Sunday in Kalat district and adjacent areas of Balochistan.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake, recorded at a depth of 25 kilometers, had its epicenter located approximately 13 kilometers south of Kalat, reported private news channel.
While the seismic activity caused alarm, there were no reports of casualties or significant property damage in Kalat or surrounding areas, officials confirmed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police to constitute special squads for action against signal violators1 minute ago
-
Police kill three bandits in Kacha operation1 minute ago
-
13 Criminals arrested; drugs, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
State Life, Hasan Medical Complex Shorkot mark Breast Cancer awareness week11 minutes ago
-
IPRI hosts book launch ‘How China Became Rich–From Poverty to Prosperity’11 minutes ago
-
Notorious lifter nabbed, luxury vehicle recovered by Kallar Syedan police11 minutes ago
-
Cash, valuables looted from house31 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy exhibition from Monday31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to complete mega projects in Sialkot within fixed timeline: Zeeshan Rafique31 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested31 minutes ago
-
Zehri expresses sorrow over labourers brutal killing41 minutes ago
-
KPK CM’s march on Islamabad, Punjab aims to repeat May 9 mayhem: Atta Tarar41 minutes ago