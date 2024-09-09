4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts different parts of KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 struck District Swat, Mingora, Shangla, Malakand, Batkhela and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa on Monday, causing no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to a private news channel, people came out of houses and shops in fear and panic after the earthquake, reciting Kalma Tayyaba.

According to the seismological centre, the depth of the earthquake was 151 km, and the epicenter was the Hindu Kush mountain range.