4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Swat and surrounding areas on Thursday, however, no loss of life or property has been reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Swat and surrounding areas on Thursday, however, no loss of life or property has been reported.

According to details, tremors of high intensity were felt in Swat and surroundings where natives rushed out of their homes in panic while reciting Quranic verses.

The epicenter of the quake was in Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 40 kilometers, a Private news channel reported.

No casualties or property damages were reported.