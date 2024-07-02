4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Swat, Adjoining Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Swat, Mingora and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.
5 on the Richter scale and originated at a depth of 105 kilometers, private news channel.
The epicenter was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
No causality or life loss was reported till the filing of this report.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two thief gangs busted, stolen valuables recovered1 minute ago
-
Absconder among three held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Chairperson vows not to compromise on misconduct regarding BISP payments2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest three outlaws; recover 8 kg hashish11 minutes ago
-
Sports journalists play vital role in promoting games: Chairman PMYP11 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Dir Lower police arrest 12 proclaimed offenders in June12 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested; ice, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep21 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman proposes Youth Climate Caucus at Senate21 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur faces excessive heat wave22 minutes ago