4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Swat, Mingora and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.

5 on the Richter scale and originated at a depth of 105 kilometers, private news channel.

The epicenter was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

No causality or life loss was reported till the filing of this report.