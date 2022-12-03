4.5 magnitude quake jolts parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province including Peshawar in the wee hours of Saturday.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province due to earthquake, a private news channel reported.

According to US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the northeastern mountainous region in Afghanistan at the depth of 94 kilometres.