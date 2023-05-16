UrduPoint.com

4.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Swat, Malakand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

4.5 magnitude quake jolts Swat, Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on the International Richter scale was reported in Swat, Malakand and adjacent areas in the afternoon on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan at a depth of 91 kilometers.

No loss to life or property was reported till filing of the report.

