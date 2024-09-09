4.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Swat, Surroundings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Residents of Swat and nearby areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced a jolt on Monday as an earthquake struck the area.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale.
The tremors were felt across Swat and its surroundings, causing momentary panic among residents.
The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 151 km, with the epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, a seismically active area known for frequent quakes.
There have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Authorities are actively assessing the situation to ensure public safety.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working for ‘important legislation ..
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate session commences11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working for ‘important legislation’12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM, Chief Justice, BHC visit Science College21 minutes ago
-
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case21 minutes ago
-
Massive polio vaccination drive underway in Mirpurkhas31 minutes ago
-
Gandapur's abusive outburst against woman opponents shows his sheer disregard for Pashtoon norms: Ta ..41 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses women's empowerment through IT training at KPT Industrial Home41 minutes ago
-
KP judicial academy organizes training on capacity uplift of para-legal staff41 minutes ago
-
WSSCM chairman pledges support to business community41 minutes ago
-
Cholera-like disease outbreak in Mirpurkhas Village41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio campaign activities in Hyderabad41 minutes ago
-
500kg unhygienic meat discarded in Lahore41 minutes ago