4.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Swat, Surroundings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM

4.5 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surroundings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Residents of Swat and nearby areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced a jolt on Monday as an earthquake struck the area.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The tremors were felt across Swat and its surroundings, causing momentary panic among residents.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 151 km, with the epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, a seismically active area known for frequent quakes.

There have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Authorities are actively assessing the situation to ensure public safety.

More Stories From Pakistan