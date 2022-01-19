4.5 magnitude tremors felt in Swat

A mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on Richter scale on Wednesday rattled Swat district and its surroundings during morning hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on Richter scale on Wednesday rattled Swat district and its surroundings during morning hours.

According to the Met office, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Hindukush at a depth of 120 kilometers.

The quake created panic among the locals however no harm to life or property was reported till filing of this report.