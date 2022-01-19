UrduPoint.com

4.5 Magnitude Tremors Felt In Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 03:39 PM

4.5 magnitude tremors felt in Swat

A mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on Richter scale on Wednesday rattled Swat district and its surroundings during morning hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on Richter scale on Wednesday rattled Swat district and its surroundings during morning hours.

According to the Met office, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Hindukush at a depth of 120 kilometers.

The quake created panic among the locals however no harm to life or property was reported till filing of this report.

Related Topics

Earthquake Swat

Recent Stories

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 minutes ago
 Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 toug ..

Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

25 minutes ago
 Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty ..

Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty showdown

24 seconds ago
 Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Su ..

Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Supports Delivering Arms to Ukra ..

26 seconds ago
 UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentar ..

UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentary Elections in Libya - Special ..

28 seconds ago
 Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakist ..

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.