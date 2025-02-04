Open Menu

45 Million Children To Be Vaccinated In First Polio Campaign Of Year: Mukhtar Bharath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

45 million children to be vaccinated in first polio campaign of year: Mukhtar Bharath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, said on Tuesday that 45 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated in first polio campaign of year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the focus is on Balochistan, Sindh, and South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as more cases have been reported in Sindh, while resistance to vaccination is seen in some areas of KP.

Dr. Bharat urged parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops so that no child is left behind.

He also addressed misconceptions about the vaccine, saying, "If polio drops were anti-Islamic, Saudi Arabia would not have made polio certificates mandatory for Hajj and Umrah."

He stressed that every section of society must play a role in fighting polio. Only through collective efforts can the disease be eliminated, he added.

