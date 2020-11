QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Forty four new corona cases have surfaced in Balochistan on Saturday taking the tally to 16,744.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 375,152 people have been screened for the coronavirus and out of the total 15,990 have been recovered while 158 have been died of the deadly virus in the province.