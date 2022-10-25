UrduPoint.com

45 More Infected With Dengue Virus In RWP

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

45 more infected with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 45 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,116.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that, among the new cases, 24 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, nine each from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, eight from Chaklala cantonment, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment, while one of each case arrived from Taxila and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 163 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 56 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 54 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and 53 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 132 tested positive, with 81 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sajjad added that three patients were in a critical position at BBH.

The health official expressed hope that dengue fever patients would witness a decrease as weather conditions changed in the coming days. However, he advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was a suitable time for a mosquito bite./395

