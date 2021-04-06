UrduPoint.com
45 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

45 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 45 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12445 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

Out of 12445 COVID-19 cases, 11692 have so far been recovered while 285 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 468, of them 433 are isolated at homes while 35 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 659 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 45 cases have been reported as positive with 7 % positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 147081 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12445 cases were reported positive.

