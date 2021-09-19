UrduPoint.com

45 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sun 19th September 2021

45 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 45 people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 792 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,291 while 23,566 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 215 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 75 at DHQ Hospital and 49 at General Hospital.

He further said that 829 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

