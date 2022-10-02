UrduPoint.com

45 Motorcyclists Issued Challan Tickets For Not Wearing Safety Helmet

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday advised motorcyclists to use helmets for their safety.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP had launched a special campaign under which motorcyclists without 'safety helmet' were being checked and penalized.

He informed that all the Inspectors and Beat In-charges had been directed to check those flouting the rules and not wearing safety helmets while driving motorbikes.

Special checking was being conducted at main roads particularly, Mall Road, Peshawar Road and other roads, he added.

A special enforcement campaign against various violations of motorcyclists especially focusing on compulsory use of safety helmet had been launched, he added.

Moreover, in-charge Traffic Murree Road Circle has taken action against motorcycle riders without helmets and 45 motorcycle riders were issued challan tickets and 11 motorcycles were impounded in police stations.

