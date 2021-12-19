UrduPoint.com

45 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

45 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Another 24 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here Sunday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 18 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi, 2 each in Faisalabad, Attock, 1 each in Mianwali, Muzafargarh, Okara, Sahiwal and Sialkot.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 444,174 and recovery was recorded as 428,171 in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,236 to-date, he added.

In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,055.

He said that 15,631 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total of 8.69 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence during the last 24 hours wasrecorded as 0.3 percent in the province, adding that Lahore had 0.7 percent,Faisalabad 0.3 pc, Rawalpindi 0.1 pc, and 0.1 percent in Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Okara Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Mianwali Attock Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of ..

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institu ..

46 minutes ago
 ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate it ..

ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate its data centre to G42 Cloud

1 hour ago
 New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

2 hours ago
 DEWA is world’s first government utility to prov ..

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.