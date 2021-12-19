45 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Another 24 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here Sunday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 18 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi, 2 each in Faisalabad, Attock, 1 each in Mianwali, Muzafargarh, Okara, Sahiwal and Sialkot.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 444,174 and recovery was recorded as 428,171 in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,236 to-date, he added.

In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,055.

He said that 15,631 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total of 8.69 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence during the last 24 hours wasrecorded as 0.3 percent in the province, adding that Lahore had 0.7 percent,Faisalabad 0.3 pc, Rawalpindi 0.1 pc, and 0.1 percent in Gujranwala.