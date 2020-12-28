UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

45 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Monday were recorded 502, as 45 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said that 853 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of the city during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 337 people had died of COVID-19, while 6,192 had recovered since March this year.

He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 110 patients including 41 confirmed patients, were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 35 including nine confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

23 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,450 per tola

26 seconds ago

Work on Peshawar Museum's building accelerated

9 minutes ago

South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Co ..

9 minutes ago

China's Inner Mongolia ensures safe drinking water ..

10 minutes ago

UK's Economic Outlook Bleaker Than Official Foreca ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.