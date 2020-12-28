45 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Monday were recorded 502, as 45 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said that 853 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of the city during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 337 people had died of COVID-19, while 6,192 had recovered since March this year.

He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 110 patients including 41 confirmed patients, were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 35 including nine confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.