45 newly promoted KP Police inspectors get new assignments

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Friday promoted 45 Inspectors and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued here from the provincial police office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Friday promoted 45 Inspectors and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued here from the provincial police office.

On promotion, the newly promoted inspectors had been posted in parts of the province with immediate effect.

The transferred inspectors are included Ismail Shah from Nowshera to KP CTD, Gul Shed from Swabi to Malakand Region, Tariq Umar PBI Peshawar to PTC Hangu, Qazi Aslam KP ACE to DIKhan Region, Wilayat Khan from Inv: Charsadda to KP CTD, Zardad Ali from Nowshera to Bannu Region, Shakir Ullah from Charsadda to Mardan Region, Saira Salih from Women Police Station Peshawar to KP CTD, Faqir Muhammad Investigation Nowshera to Mardan Region, Muhammad Sadiq Shah Battagram to KP CTD, Gohar Rehman Police Line Abbottabad to Hazara Region, Muhammad Saeed KP ACE to Hazara Region, Waqar Ali SHO Dobar Kohistan to Hazara Region, Sajid Farooq SHO Sarae Salih Haripur to Hazara Region, Salih Muhammad Khan Inv: Charsadda to Mardan Region, Nooran Shah Khan KP FRP to KP FRP, Sultan Mehmood PS Kalo Khan (Inv) Swabi to Mardan Region, Nasrullah Khan Police Lines Kohat to Kohat Region, Muhammad Nawaz SHO Kulachi DIKhan to DIKhan Region, Ghulam Qazim Police Lines DIKhan to DIKhan Region, Anees Ul Hassan Police Lines DIKhan to DIKhan Region, Fazal Karim PS Shahi Kot Upper Dir to Malakanad Region, Zewar Khan SI Legal Dir Lower to Malakand Region, Riaz Muhammad Lower Dir to Kohat Region, Sultan Khan Chitral to Kohat Region, Amir Bahadar Chitral to Malakand Region, Jameel Ud Din Upper Dir to Malakand Region, Noor Baz Khan Swat to Malakand Region, Muhammad Wali Shah Police Lines Chitral to Kohat Region, Iqbal Ud Din Lower Dir to Bannu Region, Faiz Mohammad SHO PS Darosh Chitral to PTC Hangu, Shireen Zada Swat to Malakand Region, Gul Zamin SHO PS Jagam Dir Upper to KP CTD, Muhammad Tawheed SHO Talash Lower Dir to Malakand Region, imran Khan SHO PS Balambat Dir Lower to Malakand Region, Bakht Zada SHO PS Matta Swat to Malakand Region, Hayat Ali Shah O/I PS Karora Shangla to PTC Hangu, Mian Said Jamal Swat to Kohat Region, Akhtar Ali PTS Swat to Kohat Region, Shah Jabbar Special Branch KP to PTC Hangu, Abdul Qayum Malakand Region to Mardan Region, Muhammad Anwar hazara Region to KP CTD, Muhammad Javed Hazara Region to PTC Hangu, Abdul Aziz Bannu Region to Bannu Region.