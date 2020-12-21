UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Outlaws Including Seven POs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:30 PM

45 outlaws including seven POs held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday arrested 45 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered mobile phones, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a police team comprising police officials of Shalimar and Karachi company police stations arrested three accused Mansoor, Tallah and Naseem Khan and recovered 700 gram hashish and one gram cocaine from their possession. Kohsar police arrested two accused Nawaz and Shakaz and recovered stolen mobile phones from their possession. Banigala police arrested an accused Shoaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramana police arrested an accused Qamer Iqbal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Tarnol police arrested Sultan Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramanan police arrested accused Qamer Iqbal and recovered and one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Muhammad Ul Hassan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested three accused Hassan Imtaiz, Arbab, Ashiq and recovered 232 gram hashish and two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Lohibher Police team raided at a Sheesha Center in Bahria town (Phase-IV) and nabbed 25 persons.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Mobile Company From

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

49 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

50 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

59 minutes ago

Sindh Culture dept organizes 'Mach Kachehri' on De ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.