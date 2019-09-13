According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more patriotic when it comes to sacrificing for Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more patriotic when it comes to sacrificing for Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe that Pakistanis working or permanently residing abroad are better than Pakistanis living in Pakistan with respect to sacrificing for Pakistan.

Do you think that overseas Pakistanis are better, worse or is there no difference between them and the Pakistanis living here with respect to sacrificing for Pakistan?” In response, 45% believe that Pakistanis living abroad are better off in relation to sacrificing for Pakistan as compared to Pakistanis living in the country whereas 16% expressed that they are worse off.

31% people believe that Pakistanis living in the country and those living abroad are the same in relation to sacrificing for Pakistan while 8% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.