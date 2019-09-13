UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45% Pakistanis Find Overseas Pakistanis To Be More Patriotic When It Comes To Sacrificing For Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:52 PM

45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more patriotic when it comes to sacrificing for Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more patriotic when it comes to sacrificing for Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more patriotic when it comes to sacrificing for Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe that Pakistanis working or permanently residing abroad are better than Pakistanis living in Pakistan with respect to sacrificing for Pakistan.

Do you think that overseas Pakistanis are better, worse or is there no difference between them and the Pakistanis living here with respect to sacrificing for Pakistan?” In response, 45% believe that Pakistanis living abroad are better off in relation to sacrificing for Pakistan as compared to Pakistanis living in the country whereas 16% expressed that they are worse off.

31% people believe that Pakistanis living in the country and those living abroad are the same in relation to sacrificing for Pakistan while 8% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Cutthroat Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 begins on Sa ..

5 minutes ago

Nearly 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

13 minutes ago

Paris commuters hit as metro workers strike over p ..

12 minutes ago

Death toll from Spain floods rises to three

13 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open 13 September ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.