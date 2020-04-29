45 persons arrested over lockdown violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Wednesday arrested 45 persons during the last four days over violation of lockdown and keeping their shops opened after deadline

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Wednesday arrested 45 persons during the last four days over violation of lockdown and keeping their shops opened after deadline.

According to district administration all the business activities were banned after 4pm in the city, adding that all bazaars, markets, trader centres and inter district transport could not operate after the time as part of precautionary measures.

It said that handcarts, medical stores were exempted from the restriction, adding that on the directive of DPO Malik Ijaz police patrolling has been increased in the city to create awareness among masses besides implementing lockdown.

It said that dozens of shopkeepers were booked by the district police over violation of lockdown.