45 petrol pumps found involved in short -measuring, National Assembly told

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) had found 45 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were selling fuel with inaccurate measures

In a written reply to the question of Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Minister for Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan told National Assembly that OGDCL and HDIP had inspected 298 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the last six months.

He said Show Cause Notices were being issued to the petrol pumps owner Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Penalties would be imposed after hearing the OMCs.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) carries out random inspection on the petrol pumps of the OMCs to check/monitor the less filling and takes action that is imposition of penalty to the concerned OMC under the applicable Law/Rules.