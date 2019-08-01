UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Petrol Pumps Found Involved In Short -measuring, National Assembly Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:04 PM

45 petrol pumps found involved in short -measuring, National Assembly told

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) had found 45 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were selling fuel with inaccurate measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) had found 45 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were selling fuel with inaccurate measures.

In a written reply to the question of Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Minister for Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan told National Assembly that OGDCL and HDIP had inspected 298 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the last six months.

He said Show Cause Notices were being issued to the petrol pumps owner Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Penalties would be imposed after hearing the OMCs.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) carries out random inspection on the petrol pumps of the OMCs to check/monitor the less filling and takes action that is imposition of penalty to the concerned OMC under the applicable Law/Rules.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Gas

Recent Stories

Essa Lab sets up free medical camp in Karachi Deve ..

1 minute ago

Minister chairs meeting of School Education deptt

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches 5G service in Makkah, part o ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body directs Pakistan Post to re ..

7 minutes ago

Rivers Chenab, Indus, Kabul run in medium, low flo ..

7 minutes ago

Khaqan Abbasi's sister allowed to meet him

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.