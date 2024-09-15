45 poets enthrall audience at mushaira event in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A mesmerizing mushaira event was held at the Bacha Khan library Hall in Kohat on Sunday, under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram's guidance. The event showcased the talents of over 45 poets, who presented their works in urdu, Pashto, and Hindko, enthralling the audience with their creativity and skill.

The poets' verses resonated with the audience, highlighting the richness and diversity of the region's literary heritage.

The event served as a platform for promoting Urdu, Pashto, and Hindko literature, and the chief guest expressed heartfelt gratitude to the district administration for organizing the program. The guest also requested that similar events be held in the future to continue fostering a love for literature and poetry in the region.

