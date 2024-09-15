45 Poets Enthrall Audience At Mushaira Event In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A mesmerizing mushaira event was held at the Bacha Khan library Hall in Kohat on Sunday, under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram's guidance. The event showcased the talents of over 45 poets, who presented their works in urdu, Pashto, and Hindko, enthralling the audience with their creativity and skill.
The poets' verses resonated with the audience, highlighting the richness and diversity of the region's literary heritage.
The event served as a platform for promoting Urdu, Pashto, and Hindko literature, and the chief guest expressed heartfelt gratitude to the district administration for organizing the program. The guest also requested that similar events be held in the future to continue fostering a love for literature and poetry in the region.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Child Protection Commission condemns use of children as human shields1 minute ago
-
NA to meet on Monday at 12:30 pm1 minute ago
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations in high-level meeting32 minutes ago
-
Hectic consultation process among political parties on constitutional package held32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi37 minutes ago
-
2 robbers arrested, weapons, motorcycles seized1 hour ago
-
Hot forecast for Lahore1 hour ago
-
Rallies, Mahafil-e-Naat to be held on 12th Rabiul Awal in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
Police to ensure safety of life, property of citizens: DIG Operations3 hours ago
-
CM for strengthening democracy for country’s sustainable stability, development3 hours ago
-
GGHSS Havelian sets historic milestone in board inter exam3 hours ago
-
Usman Shaukat elected as RCCI's President, Khalid Qazi SVP3 hours ago