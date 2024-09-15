Open Menu

45 Poets Enthrall Audience At Mushaira Event In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM

45 poets enthrall audience at mushaira event in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A mesmerizing mushaira event was held at the Bacha Khan library Hall in Kohat on Sunday, under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram's guidance. The event showcased the talents of over 45 poets, who presented their works in urdu, Pashto, and Hindko, enthralling the audience with their creativity and skill.

The poets' verses resonated with the audience, highlighting the richness and diversity of the region's literary heritage.

The event served as a platform for promoting Urdu, Pashto, and Hindko literature, and the chief guest expressed heartfelt gratitude to the district administration for organizing the program. The guest also requested that similar events be held in the future to continue fostering a love for literature and poetry in the region.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Sunday Event Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan