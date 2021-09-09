45 poles fell down in various districts due to rain-thunderstorm

As many as 45 poles supplying power to the localities from 11KV electric feeders of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) fell down in various districts during the Wednesday night rain-thunderstorm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 45 poles supplying power to the localities from 11KV electric feeders of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) fell down in various districts during the Wednesday night rain-thunderstorm.

The HESCO spokesman Thursday said, some 16 poles fell down in Hyderabad district alone including six in the new Fort and Cantt, seven in old Fort and three in Latifabad.

The remaining 29 polls fell down in the areas of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin, Mirpurkhas Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari and Sanghar districts, he added.

He said HESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rehan Hamid directed all the staff concerned to restore and replace the fallen poles as early as possible so that the power supply could be resumed to the affected areas.

He said the CEO also visited the area in Hyderabad where the poles were fallen.