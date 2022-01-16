UrduPoint.com

45 Police Officials Suspended

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 10:50 PM

45 police officials suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan has suspended 45 police officials and officers on charge of patronizing the criminals.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among these policemen SHO Kur police station Inspector Muhammad Arshad, Incharge police post Madanpura Asad Jameel, Incharge police post 208 Chak Waseem Tariq, Muharrar Rail Bazaar police station Ata Ullah, Muharrar Sargodha Road police station Saeed Imran, Muharrars police posts 208 Chak, Channan Kay, Gulistan Colony, Tariq Abad and Nisar Colony, Reader Circle People's Colony Tariq Rasheed, Naib Muharrar Khurarianwala police station Faizan Majeed, ASI Atif Munir, ASI Liaqat Ali, one head constable, 3 drivers and 26 constables.

The CPO also ordered an inquiry against these police officials and officers and further action would be taken on inquiry report, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Sargodha Circle Gulistan Criminals Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

14 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

22 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

22 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

22 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.