45 police officials suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan has suspended 45 police officials and officers on charge of patronizing the criminals.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among these policemen SHO Kur police station Inspector Muhammad Arshad, Incharge police post Madanpura Asad Jameel, Incharge police post 208 Chak Waseem Tariq, Muharrar Rail Bazaar police station Ata Ullah, Muharrar Sargodha Road police station Saeed Imran, Muharrars police posts 208 Chak, Channan Kay, Gulistan Colony, Tariq Abad and Nisar Colony, Reader Circle People's Colony Tariq Rasheed, Naib Muharrar Khurarianwala police station Faizan Majeed, ASI Atif Munir, ASI Liaqat Ali, one head constable, 3 drivers and 26 constables.

The CPO also ordered an inquiry against these police officials and officers and further action would be taken on inquiry report, he added.