45 policemen promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Saturday presided over a promotion board meeting to review criteria of officials in the next grade.

The RPO promoted 20 assistant sub-inspectors to sub-inspectors and 25 head constables to assistant sub-inspectors.

As many as 15 officials from Khushab, seven from Mianwali, 11 from Bhakkar and 12 policemen were promoted in the next grade.

The RPO congratulated the promoted policemen and instructed them to work with devotionand determination.